Oladipo's 30 points leads Pacers past Knicks

Indiana guard Victor Oladipo scored 30 points to lead the Pacers to a 121-113 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Oladipo, who shot 10 of 24 from the floor, flirted with a triple-double, compiling nine assists and eight rebounds to go along with six steals. Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points, hitting 4 of 7 3-point attempts, and Thaddeus Young delivered a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers.

Lance Stephenson added 15 points off the bench for Indiana. Pacers backup center Domantas Sabonis struggled with a 2-of-11 shooting performance, but he did pull down 10 rebounds off the bench. Starting center Myles Turner scored 13.

The Pacers (32-25) are seven games above .500 for the first time this season.

Enes Kanter and Tim Hardaway Jr. shared top-scoring honors for the Knicks with 17 points. Kanter, who had 11 rebounds, was able to return after missing the previous game following oral surgery. Hardaway, who was 2-for-26 on 3-point attempts in the previous five games, was 3 of 10 from long distance.

Michael Beasley scored 16 points and grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds for the Knicks.

The Knicks cut their deficit to 117-111 with 1:10 to go, but Oladipo answered with a 3-pointer with 51.7 seconds left.

Indiana led 90-70 but were outscored 14-4 to finish the third quarter with a 10-point edge.

The Pacers had a 54-45 rebounding edge. Indiana shot 50 percent and New York shot 44.1 percent. The Knicks had a slight lead of 52-50 in points in the paint.

The Pacers shot 53.1 percent to take a 68-62 lead at halftime. The Knicks shot 49 percent in the first half. Indiana hit 6 of 13 3-point attempts and 12 of 28 from 3-point range overall.

Indiana used a 14-2 run to take its largest first-half lead at 53-45 in the second quarter. New York’s subsequent 8-0 run tied it at 53-all.

The Pacers regained control by finishing the half with a 13-7 advantage.

The Knicks led 37-36 after the first quarter.

