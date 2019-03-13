Pacers continue dominance of Knicks

EditorsNote: Update 2: adds missing word in 3rd graf; punctuation fixes throughout

Mar 12, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (5) takes a shot against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points as the Indiana Pacers continued their home dominance of the New York Knicks by holding on for a 103-98 victory on Tuesday.

The Pacers rebounded from a pair of nationally televised double-digit defeats at Milwaukee and Philadelphia by beating the Knicks for the 13th time in their last 14 meetings in Indianapolis and completing their third season sweep of the club in the last five seasons.

The Pacers completed the win despite allowing a 12-4 run in a shaky final 5 1/2 minutes. Indiana missed 10 straight shots and went scoreless for over five minutes until Darren Collison hit a step-back jumper from the right wing over New York forward Noah Vonleh with 24 seconds left to halt a 9-0 Knicks run and make it 101-95.

After New York called its last timeout, Emmanuel Mudiay hit an off-balance 3-pointer over Thaddeus Young with 19 seconds left to make it 101-98. Indiana then called its final timeout, and Dennis Smith Jr. nearly stole the inbound pass in the backcourt.

Instead of losing possession, however, the Pacers got to the free-throw line, and Collison hit both shots to make it 103-98 with 16 seconds left. On New York’s next possession, Damyean Dotson’s 3-point try clanked off the front of the rim with nine seconds left. Collison grabbed the rebound, and the Pacers ran out the clock.

Before the near-collapse, Bogdanovic helped the Pacers get the lead for good late in the first half and surge ahead in the third. He hit a layup with one second left in the first half to give Indiana a 55-52 lead, then scored nine points in a third quarter Indiana dominated, 30-21, for an 85-73 lead heading into the fourth.

Collison added 16 points for the Pacers, who shot 43.5 percent. Myles Turner collected 15 points and nine rebounds while Wesley Matthews contributed 14 points. Young and reserve Domantas Sabonis chipped in 10 apiece.

The Knicks’ latest losing streak is now at seven games as New York scored fewer than 100 points for the fourth straight game. New York shot 43.8 percent and committed 20 turnovers.

Mudiay led the Knicks with 21 points while Dotson added 18. Rookie Kevin Knox contributed 16, and DeAndre Jordan collected 12 points and 16 boards.

The Knicks shot 52 percent and took a 29-27 lead after one on a buzzer-beating fadeaway jumper by Mudiay.

Dotson hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in an 11-0 run that gave the Knicks a 47-37 lead with 5:04 left in the second quarter. Indiana countered with an 18-5 spurt and took a 55-52 lead on Bogdanovic’s layup before getting more separation in the third.

—Field Level Media