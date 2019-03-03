Vucevic, Ross power Magic over Pacers

EditorsNote: Fixes stat in 5th graf, factual error in 10th

Mar 2, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts after dunking over Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Issac (1) during the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Terrence Ross scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Orlando Magic past the Indiana Pacers 117-112 Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Ross scored 23 points in all, and Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and eight rebounds for Orlando. The Magic have won three of their last four and 10 of their last 13 games.

Bojan Bogdanovic led Indiana with 25 points, and Darren Collison added 23 points and 10 assists. The Pacers went 9-3 in February but have lost three of their last four.

The Magic trailed most of the game until they went on a 15-4 run midway through the fourth quarter to take a 109-102 lead with 3:23 left.

Indiana cut the deficit to four after Collison hit a 3-pointer, and Thaddeus Young stole the ball on the ensuing inbound play and dished it to Wesley Matthews for a layup. The Pacers trailed by two at 114-112 with 29.7 seconds to play, but Evan Fournier drilled a 3-point dagger at the other end with 8.4 seconds left and the shot clock winding down.

Ross hit a 3-pointer with 10:38 to go in the fourth to give Orlando a 91-90 lead, its first lead since early in the second quarter.

The Pacers shot 59.5 percent from the field in the first half and led 60-55 at halftime.

Orlando scored the first 10 points of the game, but Indiana closed the gap quickly. Collison sunk a couple of free throws to give the Pacers their first lead with about three minutes left in the first quarter. Collison had 15 points in the first half.

Orlando’s starting point guard D.J. Augustin rolled his ankle on a breakaway layup late in the second quarter. Augustin tried to play in the first two minutes of the third, but he was out the remainder of the game.

Domantas Sabonis missed his third straight game for the Pacers with a sprained ankle.

Indiana hosts the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, and Orlando continues its three-game road trip with a back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

—Field Level Media