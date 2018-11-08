76ers hold off late rally for win over Pacers

Joel Embiid had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift the visiting Philadelphia 76ers past the Indiana Pacers 100-94 on Wednesday night.

Dario Saric scored 18 points and Ben Simmons added 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Sixers won for the first time in six tries on the road this season. The win also snapped an eight-game losing streak at Indiana.

Robert Covington also scored 13 points and Landry Shamet had 12 for the Sixers.

Victor Oladipo scored a season high 36 points to lead the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Bojan Bogdanovic had 13, but the Pacers dropped their second game in a row.

The Sixers jumped out to an early 19-4 lead on a vicious one-handed dunk by Simmons.

But Oladipo scored 15 points in the first quarter alone, the most he has scored in any quarter this season. By halftime, Oladipo scored 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting and the game was tied at 50.

Philadelphia committed 10 first half turnovers after committing 28 overall in a loss Sunday at Brooklyn.

The game was close before a late flurry and 13-2 run gave the Sixers a 78-70 lead and they ended the third with a 78-71 advantage.

The Sixers came out aggressive in the fourth and quickly went ahead 84-73 on a layup by Embiid, forcing Indiana to call an early timeout.

Shamet later hit a 3-pointer from the baseline for an 89-75 lead with 8:12 remaining. After a defensive stop, Saric drained a trey for a 17-point lead at 92-75.

Bogdanovic knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the Pacers within 94-80 with 5:10 left. Oladipo followed with a triple to cut the lead to 94-83. On their next possession, Sabonis dropped in a layup to get within 94-85.

A layup by Simmons and two free throws by Embiid put the Sixers back ahead 98-85. Though the Pacers made a late push, it wasn’t enough to mount enough of a rally to win at home.

