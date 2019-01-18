Ailing Embiid leads 76ers past Pacers

Joel Embiid had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to lift the visiting Philadelphia 76ers past the Indiana Pacers 120-96 on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Embiid, who was questionable before the game with a sore lower back, recorded his 38thdouble-double and his 12th in the last 13 games. Throughout the game, Embiid appeared to be wincing and holding his lower back.

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and JJ Redick added 20, highlighted by six 3-pointers. It was Redick’s seventh game this season with at least five 3-pointers. Mike Muscala also contributed 11 while Ben Simmons had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Sixers were 18 of 34 from 3-point territory.

Thaddeus Young led the Pacers with 27 points while Victor Oladipo added 15 on 6-of-20 shooting. Tyreke Evans had 13. The Pacers had their four-game home winning streak snapped. Myles Turner chipped in with 12 rebounds.

The Sixers led 28-25 after the first quarter thanks in large part to nine points from Butler.

Oladipo struggled mightily in the first, going 0 for 7 from the field.

Oladipo finally made his first shot on a 3-pointer with 2:45 left in the second to get the Pacers within 46-43.

Philadelphia held a 54-48 advantage at halftime as Butler compiled 13 points in 17 minutes.

Redick worked around a pick by Embiid and hit a trey to put the Sixers up 66-55 with 8:04 remaining in the third. By the end of the quarter, the Sixers ran off seven straight and led 86-71.

The Sixers turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions early in the fourth but still held a 91-79 lead.

After Evans hit a driving layup to get Indiana within 91-81, Sixers head coach Brett Brown call for a timeout with 8:21 left to slow the momentum.

Muscala hit a couple of 3-pointers and the Sixers extended their advantage to 100-85 with 5:53 remaining.

The Sixers kept the defensive pressure on and cruised the rest of the way.

