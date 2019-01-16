Pacers roar from start in easy win over Suns

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 10 of his 20 points in the first 4:14 of the game Tuesday night as the Indiana Pacers ran up a 19-point lead in the first quarter en route to a 131-97 romp over the visiting Phoenix Suns in Indianapolis.

Myles Turner, returning from a four-game absence due to a sore right shoulder, scored 18 points and was among seven Pacers in double figures as Indiana won its second straight in the opener of a five-game homestand.

T.J. Warren had a team-high 18 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. 16 for the Suns, who were tipping off a four-game trip.

Bogdanovic had a 3-pointer and a three-point play among his 10-point flurry that produced Indiana’s first 10 points of the game and helped the Pacers build a lead they never relinquished.

The Suns rallied within seven in the second quarter, but Indiana pulled away to as much as a 26-point advantage in the third period before coasting home to their second-largest margin of victory this season.

The Pacers’ point total also was its second biggest of the year.

Bogdanovic and Turner combined to shoot 14-for-23 as the Pacers connected on 51.7 percent of their shots overall and 48 percent (12-for-25) on 3-pointers.

Tyreke Evans added 20 points, Darren Collison 15 and a team-high seven assists, Domantas Sabonis 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds, Thaddeus Young 12 points and Cory Joseph 10 for Indiana, which won easily despite getting just eight points from star Victor Oladipo.

DeAndre Ayton had 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Richaun Holmes added 13 points for the Suns, who shot 42.1 percent overall and 29.6 percent (8-for-27) on 3-pointers.

Playing for the first time after sitting out three straight with back pain, Devin Booker had eight points and five assists in 27 minutes for Phoenix.

—Field Level Media