Mikal Bridges nets 34 as Suns burn Pacers

Mikal Bridges scored 34 points and Devin Booker added 25 to lift the Phoenix Suns to a 125-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Bridges, who had 15 points in the first quarter, made 12 of 18 shots from the field and 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

Cameron Johnson sank four shots from beyond the arc to highlight his 16-point performance for the Suns, who posted their first victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse since Nov. 18, 2016.

Chris Paul had 15 points and 10 assists, and Jevon Carter added 10 points. Paul and Johnson, in fact, were the lone players with a turnover for Phoenix after the team recorded 20 in a 110-105 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis scored 20 of his 28 points in the third quarter and added 22 rebounds to notch his ninth consecutive double-double to start the season.

Malcolm Brogdon erupted for 22 points, Justin Holiday had 17 and Victor Oladipo added 16 for the Pacers, who missed a chance for their second three-game winning streak of the season. The 125 points allowed represented a season high for Indiana.

The Pacers kept within striking distance throughout the game before Bridges and Booker each made a pair of shots and Bridges sank a 3-pointer to give the Suns a 109-96 lead with 5:49 to play. Bridges and Johnson each added another 3-pointer to salt away with the win.

Phoenix, which shot 48.9 percent from the floor and 39 percent from 3-point range, improved to 3-0 on the second night of a back-to-back set this season. The Suns were a perfect 17-for-17 from the free-throw line.

Holiday drained a 3-pointer to give Indiana a 49-45 lead with 4:48 remaining in the second quarter before Phoenix scored the next seven points to ignite an 11-4 run. Booker highlighted that run with a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to help the Suns secure a 56-53 lead at intermission.

Indiana guard T.J. McConnell sat out the game on Saturday, one day after his wife, Valerie, gave birth to the couple’s first child.

