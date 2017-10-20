FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch
October 21, 2017 / 1:56 AM / a day ago

Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Victor Oladipo scored 22 points to lead eight Pacers in double figures, helping Indiana to a 140-131 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. “We got stretch bigs and we got downhill guards,” the shooting guard said. “Playing fast is going to be to our benefit. ... We’ve just got to keep improving. We all feel like we gave up a little too many points. But we can fix a lot of things and a lot of mistakes we made. We’re looking forward to improve. (The offense is) good for us, especially with the kind of guards we have.”

C Ike Anigbogu, the team’s second-round pick from UCLA, was listed as questionable with right knee rehabilitation and did not play on Wednesday.

F T.J. Leaf, a first-round pick from UCLA, was scoreless in 10 minutes in his debut Wednesday.

F Paul George finished with 28 points in his first game for the Thunder in a win over New York on Thursday.

