G Victor Oladipo led Indiana with 17 points in Friday’s loss to Portland.

F/C Myles Turner missed Friday’s game with a concussion and a sore neck after contributing 21 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday’s opening-night 140-131 victory against Brooklyn. Turner also will miss Saturday’s game at Miami. He will be in concussion protocol until he is cleared to play again.

F TJ Leaf, a rookie, came off the bench to score 17 points in Friday’s loss to Portland.