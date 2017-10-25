FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch
October 26, 2017 / 3:16 AM / in an hour

Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Victor Oladipo, who scored a team-high 28 points in Tuesday’s win over Minnesota.

C Myles Turner missed his third consecutive game Tuesday with a concussion and sore neck. Turner sustained the injury in Indiana’s season opener. Coach Nate McMillan said Turner still “has a ways to go” before he is cleared to return to action.

G Darren Collison had 15 points and 16 assists in Tuesday’s win over Minnesota.

G Cory Joseph scored 21 points -- thanks to 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range -- in Tuesday’s win over Minnesota.

