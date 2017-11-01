FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
November 2, 2017 / 1:58 AM / in a few seconds

Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Domantas Sabonis might still recovering from battling an upper respiratory infection. No matter, the second-year forward had enough energy to deliver his third double-double of the season with 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in the Indiana Pacers’ 101-83 romp over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Sabonis said he laid in bed all day Monday resting after scoring 22 points despite being sick in Sunday night’s victory over San Antonio. Sabonis sank 5 of 6 shots.

C Ike Anigbogu, a UCLA rookie who turned 19 on Oct. 22, is the youngest player in the league. He scored four points against Sacramento.

G Darren Collison played for Sacramento the previous three seasons. Collison is in his second stint with the Pacers. Collison struggled Tuesday, scoring three points on 0-of-4 shooting and adding two assists.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.