Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

G Victor Oladipo had 21 points with six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Wednesday’s 116-113 victory at Memphis.

C Myles Turner finished with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Wednesday’s 116-113 victory at Memphis.

F Domantas Sabonis contributed 13 points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench in Wednesday’s 116-113 victory at Memphis.

PG Darren Collison scored a season-high 30 points in Wednesday’s 116-113 victory at Memphis. Collison had eight of the Pacers’ 34 points in the first quarter and 20 of their 67 points at halftime.

F Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 points in Wednesday’s 116-113 victory at Memphis.