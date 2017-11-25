Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

G Victor Oladipo scored 21 points as Indiana held off a late Toronto rally and won its fifth consecutive game, defeating the Raptors 107-104 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

F Thaddeus Young had 12 points to go with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals as the Pacers had six double-figure scorers.