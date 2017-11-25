FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 26, 2017 / 4:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Victor Oladipo scored 21 points as Indiana held off a late Toronto rally and won its fifth consecutive game, defeating the Raptors 107-104 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

G Darren Collison added 17 points and eight assists for Indiana.

G Lance Stephenson had 18 points -- 13 of the team’s 26 in the fourth quarter -- as Indiana held off a late Toronto rally and won its fifth consecutive game, defeating the Raptors 107-104 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

F Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points as Indiana held off a late Toronto rally and won its fifth consecutive game, defeating the Raptors 107-104 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

F Thaddeus Young had 12 points to go with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals as the Pacers had six double-figure scorers.

