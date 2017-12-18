FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 3:21 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Victor Oladipo scored 26 points in Sunday’s win over the Nets. Through his first 29 games in Indiana, Oladipo is averaging a career-high 24.4 points while producing personal bests in shooting percentage (47.8) and 3-point accuracy (43.3). He mixed in a combination of speed and jump shooting Sunday to lead the Pacers in scoring for the 21st time and produce his 21st game with at least 20 points. “I think this year his confidence is on another level,” said Indiana forward Domantas Sabonis, who played with Oladipo last year when the guard averaged 15.9 points. “He’s shooting the ball great. He’s making the right decision, passing, rebounding, steals (and) blocks. That’s just helping us in a major way.”

C Myles Turner highlighted a 16-point contribution to Sunday’s win over the Nets with three dunks.

F Domantas Sabonis scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, helping Indiana to a 43-29 edge on the boards, in Sunday’s win over the Nets.

