Indiana Pacers - PlayerWatch

G Victor Oladipo, who came into the game averaging 25.3 points, scored a season-low 13 points for Indiana (19-15).

SG Victor Oladipo ranks No. 6 in the league in scoring after being traded from Oklahoma City during the offseason. “It’s mainly opportunity,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “He shot it well last year but with (Russell) Westbrook, (Oladipo) was playing off the ball virtually all of the time. This is the first time he’s really gotten a chance to be the guy, undisputed, where the ball is in his hands all the time.”