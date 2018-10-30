Balanced Blazers hold off Pacers

CJ McCollum and Zach Collins each had 17 points to lead seven Portland double-figure scorers as the Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 103-93 Monday night in Indianapolis.

Collins matched his career high and led a crew of Portland reserves who outscored their Indiana counterparts 54-15.

Victor Oladipo scored 21 points and Darren Collison added 17 for the Pacers.

The Blazers shot 48.7 percent from the field and 94.4 percent from the free-throw line and won the rebounding battle 50-35.

The Pacers hit 41.1 percent of their field-goal attempts and 65 percent of their foul shots.

It was a quiet offensive night for Portland’s Damian Lillard, who came into the game No. 2 in the NBA in scoring at 33.8 points per game. Lillard made 5 of 13 shots from the field and finished with 16 points and two assists.

The Pacers increased a 49-45 halftime lead to 57-49 early in the third quarter. The Blazers used a 16-6 run to take a 65-63 edge. Portland’s advantage was 71-69 heading into the final period.

The Blazers increased the difference to 79-71 with eight minutes remaining. Indiana trimmed the margin to 86-80, but Portland responded with five consecutive points to extend its lead to 91-80 with 5:03 to go.

An Oladipo jump shot and two free throws by Domantas Sabonis cut Portland’s advantage to 91-84, but Evan Turner converted a layup to make it 93-84 with 4:01 left. Bojan Bogdanovic hit a pair at the line to draw the Pacers to within 93-86.

After McCollum and Oladipo traded baskets, McCollum knocked down a 3-pointer to give Portland a 98-88 lead with 2:23 remaining. Oladipo sank a jumper to make it 98-90, then followed with a 3-pointer to cut the difference to 98-93 with 1:32 to play.

Al-Farouq Aminu hit two foul shots to hike Portland’s lead to 100-93 with 1:15 to go. Lillard closed the scoring on a trey with 51.6 seconds left.

—Field Level Media