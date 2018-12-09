McDermott, Pacers stave off Kings 107-97

Doug McDermott thwarted two Sacramento Kings’ challenges in the fourth quarter with 3-pointers and the host Indiana Pacers finished with the most energy among two teams playing the second night of back-to-backs for a 107-97 victory on Saturday night.

Thaddeus Young had a game-high-tying 20 points to lead seven players in double figures for the Pacers, who backed up Friday’s 112-90 romp at Orlando with a third straight win.

Buddy Hield equaled Young’s point total with 20 for the Kings, whose three-game winning streak came to an end, one that included a 129-110 triumph at Cleveland on Friday.

The Kings led by as many as nine in the first quarter, 12 in the second and six in the third before the Pacers used a strong finish to the third period and quick start to the fourth to go up 77-70.

Sacramento battled back, twice getting within one point, only to see McDermott nail 3-pointers that pushed the Indiana advantage back to four.

Domantas Sabonis and Corey Joseph followed McDermott’s second 3-pointer with hoops of their own, propelling the Pacers into an eight-point lead that eventually became 15 before Indiana coasted home.

Bojan Bogdanovic (18 points), Sabonis (14), Darren Collison (14), Joseph (11), McDermott (10) and Tyreke Evans (10) also scored in double figures for the Pacers, who once again went without injured Victor Oladipo.

Myles Turner had a game-high 13 rebounds to complement nine points for the Pacers, who won for the fifth time in their last six home games.

Indiana held its third straight opponent under 100 points.

De’Aaron Fox had 18 points and six assists for Sacramento, while Willie Cauley-Stein added 14 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin Jackson 11 apiece.

Nemanja Bjelica had a team-high 12 rebounds to go with six points for the Kings, who split the season series with the Pacers by virtue of their earlier 111-110 home win.

—Field Level Media