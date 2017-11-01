Pacers take command early, crush Kings

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers put five players in double figures, led by Bojan Bogdanovic with 17 points, in a 101-83 romp over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis delivered his third double-double of the season with 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Thaddeus Young added 15 points for Indiana (4-3).

Victor Oladipo, who led the Pacers in scoring each of the first six games, finished with 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting. Cory Joseph chipped in with 13 points off the Indiana bench.

Rookie De‘Aaron Fox was the high scorer for the Kings (1-6) with 18 points on 9-of-18 shooting. Sacramento has dropped five consecutive games.

Kings power forward Zach Randolph was listed as questionable with a sore left foot, but he was able to start. Randolph, who is from Marion, Ind., finished with 12 points.

The Pacers made 42.4 percent (36 of 84) of their shots from the field while the Kings shot 42 percent (37 of 88). The Kings were 2 of 14 from 3-point range while the Pacers hit 12 of 29.

The Pacers shot 52.4 percent (22 of 42) in the first half to take a 55-30 lead at the break. Bogdanovic led a balanced Pacers attack with 12 points, hitting 2 of 3 from 3-point range, in the first half.

Indiana made just 3 of 18 shots (16.7 percent) in the third quarter but saw its lead shrink only slightly to 69-48 after three quarters. The Kings were 9 of 22 (40.9 percent) in the third quarter.

Sacramento was limited to 32.5 percent (13 of 40) in the opening half. The Pacers’ largest lead in the opening half was 55-28.

Indiana held a 20-16 rebounding edge in the first half and wound up with a 53-46 edge on the glass.

Indiana scored the first nine points of the game and never looked back. The Pacers led by 13 three times in the first quarter, the first time at 17-4, before settling for a 24-13 lead after the opening period.

NOTES: Sacramento has lost three games in a row to the Pacers, losing both games last season by a combined 10 points. ... Indiana G Darren Collison played for Sacramento the previous three seasons. Collison is in his second stint with the Pacers. Collison struggled Tuesday, scoring three points on 0-of-4 shooting and adding just two assists.... Kings G George Hill, from Indianapolis Broad Ripple High School in Indianapolis, played five seasons with the Pacers. ... The Kings have the oldest player in the league with 40-year-old G Vince Carter, who is in his 19th season. He didn’t play Tuesday. The Pacers have the youngest player in the NBA with C Ike Anigbogu, a UCLA rookie who turned 19 Oct. 22. He scored four points against Sacramento.