Preview: Spurs at Pacers

The San Antonio Spurs’ undefeated start is a thing of the past after a 114-87 loss at the Orlando Magic on Friday night, and the lack of two veterans may be starting to catch up to the team. The Spurs will try to bounce back when they continue the four-game road trip by visiting the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

San Antonio is without All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard (quad) and veteran point guard Tony Parker (quad) and is leaning heavily on power forward LaMarcus Aldridge. Aldridge delivered 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 11 rebounds on Friday but only two other players finished in double figures with 12 points apiece and the Spurs ended up shooting 33.7 percent from the field. The Pacers are trying to find out what kind of team they are after following up 130-107 win at Minnesota in which they shot a franchise-recorded 66.7 percent from the field, with a 114-96 loss at Oklahoma City in which they shot 33.7 percent. “They made us work,” Indiana coach Nate McMillan told reporters of the Thunder. “They were very physical, defensively, with a lot of grabbing and busting through screens. I think it just wore us down.”

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE SPURS (4-1): Dejounte Murray won the right to replace Parker in the starting lineup in training camp and got off to a hot start before going into a slump over the past two games. The 21-year-old was held scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting in a win at Miami on Wednesday and managed seven points on 2-of-9 from the floor in Friday’s loss. Murray’s struggles opened up more playing time on Friday for backup Patty Mills, who recorded 12 points and three assists in 21 minutes but was just 4-of-14 from the field.

ABOUT THE PACERS (2-3): The only Indiana player to shoot better than 50 percent from the floor in Wednesday’s loss to Oklahoma City was guard Victor Oladipo, who scored 35 points on 11-of-18 shooting against his former team. Oladipo, who came over during the summer in the deal that sent Paul George to the Thunder, is quickly establishing himself as the leader of the offense for the Pacers while averaging 26 points on 50 percent shooting. “I like Victor’s pace,” McMillan told reporters. “He’s doing a good job of not forcing the issue. His shot selection has been better. He’s knocking down shots and in a pretty good rhythm, and we try to go to him as much as possible because he was the one guy with the hot hand. He’s just playing at a nice pace.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (1,154) needs one win to match Phil Jackson for sixth on the all-time list.

2. Pacers C Myles Turner (neck, concussion) sat out his fourth straight game on Wednesday and is day-to-day.

3. San Antonio took both meetings last season and six of the last seven in the series.

PREDICTION: Spurs 106, Pacers 91