Aldridge powers Spurs past Pacers

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a game-high 33 points and added 14 rebounds Friday night for the San Antonio Spurs, who never trailed in beating the host Indiana Pacers, 111-100 in Indianapolis.

The Spurs snapped a two-game losing streak with just their third win in the last 10 games. The Pacers have lost two straight, both of which they have played without star Victor Oladipo, who is has missed three consecutive contests with a sore right knee.

The double-double was the 11th of the season for Aldridge. Rudy Gay also had a double-double for the Spurs with 11 points and 12 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan (16 points), Patty Mills (15 points) and Bryn Forbes (13 points) also scored at least 10 points apiece for San Antonio.

Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and a game-high 16 rebounds for the Pacers, who were led in scoring by Bojan Bogdanovic (21 points). Cory Joseph added 18 points while Thaddeus Young finished with 12 points and Aaron Holiday and T.J. Leaf each chipped in with 11 points.

The Spurs scored the first six points of the game, the final four of which were collected by Aldridge. San Antonio led by as many as 13 (25-12) in the first quarter before the Pacers went on an 11-1 run in which Joseph scored five points.

A Bogdanovic jumper closed the gap to four points at 45-41 with 2:04 left in the second quarter, but Indiana got no closer as the Spurs ended the half on a 9-4 run to take a 54-45 lead into the locker room.

The Spurs embarked upon a 9-0 run early in the third quarter, a stretch that included a layup by Aldridge which gave them a double-digit lead for good at 58-47. San Antonio extended its lead to 20 for the first time on a layup by Mills with 5:44 left.

The Pacers stirred in the fourth quarter, when a dunk by Leaf closed the Spurs lead to 91-80. But Gay (five points) and Forbes (a 3-pointer) combined for an 8-0 run and San Antonio was never threatened again.

—Field Level Media