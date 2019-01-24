Pacers edge Raptors after Olapido's injury exit

Thaddeus Young scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, and he grabbed 15 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers held off a late rally to defeat the Toronto Raptors 110-106 Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

The Pacers lost guard Victor Oladipo with 4:05 left in the first half. He left on a stretcher with what the team termed a serious right knee injury, and he is headed for an MRI exam Thursday. Oladipo, Indiana’s leading scorer on the season, had four points, three rebounds and one assist.

Darren Collison added 17 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic had 16 points for the Pacers, who won their third game in a row. Myles Turner contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds, Domantas Sabonis had 12 points, and Tyreke Evans had 11.

Serge Ibaka had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, who won the season series 2-1. Kyle Lowry added 20 points and seven assists, Pascal Siakam had 16 points and nine rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 14 points, Norman Powell had 12 and Danny Green 10.

The Raptors lost for just the second time in 10 games.

Toronto overcame a 15-point, third-quarter deficit to cut the Pacers lead to five with 9:17 to play in the fourth quarter on Ibaka’s layup and free throw.

The Raptors trailed by one after Ibaka’s jumper with 4:20 left, but Young came back to complete a three-point play.

Ibaka’s jumper trimmed the deficit to two, but Collison restored the lead to four on a jumper with 1:52 left.

Green made a 3-pointer to cut the margin to one with 31.6 seconds left. Young gave Indiana a three-point lead with 10.8 seconds to go on a turnaround jumper. Green missed a 3-point attempt, and Indiana sealed the win at the foul line.

The Pacers led 24-16 after the first quarter with Turner scoring seven points.

Former Raptor Cory Joseph ended the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer, and the Pacers led 59-27 at the intermission.

The Raptors started the second half on a 10-3 run and pulled to within five points on VanVleet’s 3-pointer three minutes in.

The Pacers pulled away again, and the lead reached 15 points on a layup by Evans 5:49 left in the third. Indiana was up 84-75 after three quarters.

The Raptors were without Kawhi Leonard (load management) for the fourth consecutive game.

