Pacers dominate Jazz, earn 3rd straight win

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points and Domantas Sabonis just missed recording a triple-double as Indiana cruised to a 121-94 win on Monday over the visiting Utah Jazz.

Sabonis scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out a career-high nine assists in 26 minutes off the bench.

The win was the third straight for the Pacers as Indiana completed a sweep of a three-game homestand that included wins over Miami and Atlanta.

The Pacers were playing without Victor Oladipo, who missed his first game of the season because of a sore right knee. Tyreke Evans got the start and totaled eight points, five assists and two steals.

Aaron Holiday, the rookie from UCLA, also made a significant contribution for the Pacers, coming off the bench to score 19 points and grab seven rebounds.

Ricky Rubio led the Jazz with 28 points, six assists and three steals. Jae Crowder had 14 points off the bench and Rudy Gobert recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.

The Indiana defense smothered Donovan Mitchell, who came in averaging 21.7 points per game, holding him to just seven points on 3-of-8 from the field.

The Pacers took control midway through the first quarter when Bogdanovic’s step-back 27-foot jumper gave Indiana a 12-10 lead.

Indiana went on a 12-2 run to open up a 24-12 lead on two free throws from Sabonis at the 2:40 mark of the period.

Thaddeus Young’s jumper put Indiana up 39-19 early in the second period.

Utah cut the deficit to six at 47-41 on a Joe Ingles 3-point jumper with a little more than three minutes left in the half. Indiana stretched the lead back to 10 (57-47) heading into the intermission.

The Jazz cut the lead to nine early in the third but would get no closer the rest of the game.

After committing 24 turnovers in a win against Atlanta on Saturday, the Pacers turned the ball over just nine times against the Jazz. Utah turned the ball over 18 times, which Indiana turned into 33 points.

