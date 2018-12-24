Pacers spread points around in beating Wizards

EditorsNote: Minor edits throughout

Myles Turner finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers defeated the visiting Washington Wizards 105-89 on Sunday night.

Indiana’s balanced scoring played a big role in their beating the struggling Wizards, as seven Pacers scored in double figures.

Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points and Victor Oladipo added 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Markieff Morris led Washington with 16 points off the bench.

The Wizards needed three overtimes to outlast the Phoenix Suns 149-146 at home on Saturday, playing the game without John Wall (flu/illness). He returned Sunday but scored only seven points in 28 minutes.

This loss dropped the Wizards to 4-15 on the road this season.

Washington led for a good chunk of the first period, even going up 17-12 on a Morris three-point play before Indiana began rallying.

The Pacers took a 27-25 lead at the end of the quarter thanks to a jumper from Sabonis in the final minute. But the Pacers went on an 11-4 run in the second quarter that gave them a 46-34 lead with 5:37 remaining in the half.

The Wizards then used 3-pointers from Morris and Bradley Beal, plus a Jeff Green three-point play, to slice the lead to 46-43.

The Pacers answered quickly with seven straight to take a 53-46 halftime lead.

The Pacers got those 53 points despite not shooting one free throw in the first half. Washington also turned the ball over 13 times — which led to 20 points for Indiana.

Indiana took command in the third quarter with runs of seven and 14 straight points that put its lead into double figures for good.

The first run made it 60-49, but after the Wizards cut the lead to four, Turner helped the Pacers break things open. He scored seven as Indiana went on that 14-point run, which Aaron Holiday finished off with a long 3-pointer.

That gave the Pacers a 74-56 lead late in the third quarter, and Washington could not rally from there.

