Wizards paste Pacers, run win streak to five

Bradley Beal scored 21 on 9-of-16 shooting to lead eight Washington players in double figures as the Wizards cruised past the Indiana Pacers 111-102 on Monday night in Indianapolis.

The Wizards have won five consecutive games since John Wall went down with a knee injury. He had a procedure last week and is expected to be out six to eight weeks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 15 points and Otto Porter Jr. 13 for the Wizards, who shot 54.9 percent from the field. Markieff Morris delivered a double-double with 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Ex-Pacers center Ian Mahinmi scored 12 off the bench.

Bojan Bogdanovic led Indiana with 29 points, hitting 5 of 7 3-point attempts. Joe Young scored 17 off the bench for Indiana. Pacers center Myles Turner, hampered by three first-half fouls, scored just six points.

The Pacers were without starting shooting guard Victor Oladipo for the sixth time this season, and they fell to 0-6 in those games. Oladipo, who is averaging a team-high 24 points per game, was sidelined due to an illness. Lance Stephenson started in Oladipo’s place and scored 13 points.

The Pacers announced prior to the game starting point guard Darren Collison would be out two to three weeks. He is scheduled to have arthroscopic left knee surgery on Tuesday. Cory Joseph started at point guard and contributed seven points and four assists.

Indiana, which had a six-game home winning streak, shot 46.3 percent. The Pacers committed 15 turnovers and gave up a season-high 30 points off turnovers. Indiana was 16 of 25 from the free-throw line while Washington was 14 of 17.

Beal scored 17 in the first half to help the Wizards take a 58-49 halftime lead.

The Wizards led by as many as 17 in the third quarter. Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to trim Washington’s advantage to 86-74.

After the Pacers took a 34-33 lead on Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer in the second quarter, the Wizards went on a 22-5 spurt to take a 55-39 edge. The Pacers used a 9-0 run to cut it to 55-48.

The Pacers missed their first six shots as Washington grabbed a 10-2 lead. The Wizards settled for a 28-23 lead after the first quarter.

