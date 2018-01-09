Hawks' fouling strategy fails in loss to Clippers

C.J. Williams canned a 3-pointer with 9.1 seconds left Monday night as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to hand the Atlanta Hawks their latest loss, a 108-107 decision at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Williams’ game-winning shot came after Wesley Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound off Lou Williams’ missed 3-pointer. It capped a rally from a 105-100 deficit after Kent Bazemore made a free throw with 1:26 remaining for Atlanta.

Playing percentages, the Hawks (10-30) opted to foul DeAndre Jordan on the Clippers’ next two possessions. But Jordan, a notoriously terrible foul shooter who has improved to 60.6 percent this season, drained four straight free throws to pull Los Angeles (18-21) within a point.

Jawun Evans sank a foul shot with 1:05 remaining to even the score at 105, but Bazemore responded by drilling two free throw with 23.2 seconds left to give Atlanta a two-point edge. However, the Hawks couldn’t make a final stop and dropped their fourth straight game.

Lou Williams led all scorers with 34 points, while Jordan finished with a 25-point, 18-rebound double-double. C.J. Williams scored 15, Evans 13 and reserve guard Tyrone Wallace added 11 points.

Taurean Prince paced Atlanta with 20 points, but missed a potential go-ahead jumper with 3.9 seconds remaining. The Hawks grabbed the offensive rebound but weren’t able to get off another shot before time expired.

Dennis Schroder netted 18, while Bazemore and Ersan Ilyasova scored 13 points each. Ilyasova grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double. Marco Belinelli added 10 points off the bench.

Los Angeles never trailed in the first half, opening up a 32-25 advantage after one quarter and expanding it to 15 when Lou Williams dunked at the 3:43 mark of the second quarter. The Clippers settled for a 58-47 lead at the half.

They still led by 13 with five minutes left in the third quarter after Williams stroked a 3-pointer. At that point, Atlanta made its move, ripping off a 16-6 run to end the period. The Hawks entered the fourth quarter trailing just 80-77.

--Field Level Media