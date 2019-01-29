Young, Hawks soar past Clippers

Rookie Trae Young scored 26 points and John Collins added 22 as the visiting Atlanta Hawks earned a 123-118 victory Monday over the Los Angeles Clippers to improve to 2-1 at the start of a season-high, seven-game road trip.

Alex Len added 19 points for the Hawks, who defeated a Pacific Division team for the first time in six tries this season.

Tobias Harris scored 30 points for the Clippers, who have lost five of their past six home games. High-scoring Los Angeles reserve guard Lou Williams opened the game 0-for-11 from the field, a day after a 2-for-16 shooting performance, and finished with 21 points. He hit 4 of 17 field-goal attempts on the night.

Young, who scored 30 points in a Saturday defeat at Portland, scored at least 50 points in back-to-back games for the second time this month and the third time this season.

The Clippers never led again after taking a 21-20 advantage with three minutes remaining in the opening quarter. The Hawks opened the second quarter with a 32-25 advantage and had a 63-61 edge at halftime.

The Clippers managed to tie the game at five different points in the third quarter, but the Hawks went on a 17-6 run to close out the period and take control of the game.

The Clippers produced an 8-0 run late in the game to pull within 116-108 before Young made a shot in the lane with 3:10 remaining to halt the Los Angeles comeback attempt. Young added a 3-pointer in the final minute, and he went 10 of 18 from the field two days after he made 11 of his 15 shots at Portland.

Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points off the bench, and Avery Bradley added 12 as the Clippers saw their three-game winning streak end. Patrick Beverley had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles, which entered with four victories in its past five games.

Jeremy Lin had 13 points and Dewayne Dedmon added 13 points with 10 rebounds for the Hawks, whose long road trip coincides with the Super Bowl festivities in Atlanta this week. The Hawks won’t play at home again until Feb. 7.

—Field Level Media