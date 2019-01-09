Williams, Harrell lead Clippers past Hornets

EditorsNote: update 2: revises fourth graf to add Monk

Lou Williams scored 27 points and Montrezl Harrell added 23 as the bench led the way once again for the Los Angeles Clippers in a 128-109 victory Tuesday over the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

The starters did their part, too, as Tobias Harris had 23 points and Danilo Gallinari added 20 as the Clippers won three consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak to close out November.

Williams and Harrell entered ranked first and fourth, respectively, in bench points in the NBA and are the only set of teammates who average at least 15 points off the bench. It was the sixth time this season Williams and Harrell each scored 20 or more in a game.

Reserve Malik Monk scored 24 points and Jeremy Lamb had 16 for Charlotte. Kemba Walker was held to 13, 12 points under his average, as the Hornets lost for the third time in their last four games and the sixth time in their past nine games.

Williams and Walker entered tied for the lead in fourth-quarter points with 266. Williams finished with 14 points in the final quarter, while Walker was held scoreless as the Clippers turned a nine-point lead into a 19-point victory over the final 12 minutes.

Unlike Sunday’s eventual victory over the Orlando Magic, when the Clippers started slowly with 18 first-quarter points, Los Angeles held a 33-24 lead after one quarter, ending the period on a 15-3 run.

The Clippers trailed 21-18 with 4:27 to play in the first quarter but never trailed again after Gallinari tied it 21-21 with a 3-pointer.

The Clippers led 62-57 at halftime and 86-77 after three quarters, while winning their ninth consecutive home game against the Hornets.

Harrell added 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season, while Williams contributed 10 assists. Avery Bradley had 10 points for the Clippers.

The Clippers held the Hornets to 40 percent shooting from the field and also blocked 11 shots.

Marvin Williams scored 14 points, Tony Parker had 12 and Nicolas Batum added 10 as the Hornets fell to 1-2 on their season-long six-game road trip, which continues Friday at Portland.

