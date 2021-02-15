Cavs fall to undermanned Clippers for 7th straight loss

EditorsNote: Added tag at end; Changes Cavs assists to 25 & added missing ‘in’ & removed extra ‘the’ in final graf

Lou Williams had season highs with 30 points and 10 assists, and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers pounded the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 128-111 on Sunday.

Serge Ibaka added 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting with nine rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, who played without Kawhi Leonard (lower leg contusion) and Paul George (foot). George missed his fifth consecutive game.

Marcus Morris Sr. had 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and six rebounds, and Patrick Beverley contributed 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Beverley converted 5 of 8 shots, including 4 of 6 3-pointers. Luke Kennard chipped in 12 points.

The Clippers won their third consecutive contest.

Collin Sexton scored 22 points and Darius Garland and Cedi Osman each scored 20 for the Cavaliers, who lost their seventh in a row. Jarrett Allen collected 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Cleveland big man Andre Drummond (rest) did not play.

The Clippers, who led by as much as 28, took command in the third quarter. A 14-2 surge to open the quarter allowed the Clippers to seize an 84-60 lead after a 3-pointer by Beverley with 8:31 left. By the end of the quarter, Los Angeles owned a 106-88 lead. Williams scored 10 points in the third.

The Clippers led by double digits for much of the first half. Dylan Windler’s layup pulled Cleveland within 62-56 with 1:38 left in the second quarter but the Clippers closed the half on an 8-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Kennard, for a 70-58 advantage at the break.

Ibaka and Morris led all scorers in the first half with 15 points apiece.

The Cavaliers have dropped eight straight on the road.

The Clippers swept the season series. They routed the Cavaliers 121-99 on Feb. 3 at Cleveland.

Los Angeles recorded 31 assists to 25 for Cleveland. The Clippers also had a slight edge in rebounding, pulling down 47-40.

