Harrell scores 23 as Clippers cruise past Cavaliers

Montrezl Harrell scored 23 points off the bench as the host Los Angeles Clippers recorded their 12th win in 14 outings with a 132-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Mar 30, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard Garrett Temple (17) for a basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Harrell shot 10 of 13 from the floor and rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went 9 of 12 to finish with 22 points for the Clippers (46-31), who also posted a 110-108 victory over Cleveland on March 22.

Los Angeles’ JaMychal Green shot made 8 of 9 from the field to score 18 points while adding 10 rebounds. Lou Williams also had 18 points in the win.

The Clippers played without forward Danilo Gallinari, who was limited to just 24 minutes in Thursday’s 128-118 loss to Milwaukee with a sore ankle. The 30-year-old Gallinari, who is averaging 19.7 points and 6.1 rebounds, scored 27 points in the previous meeting with Cleveland.

Jordan Clarkson scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the floor and rookie Collin Sexton added 21 for the Cavaliers (19-58), who fell to 6-32 on the road.

Larry Nance Jr. drained a short jumper to allow Cleveland to trim its deficit to 54-50 with 2:18 remaining in the second quarter before Los Angeles seized momentum of the contest.

Gilgeous-Alexander drilled a 3-pointer and added another jumper on back-to-back possessions to ignite an 11-2 run, which was capped by Harrell’s late 3-pointer which gave the Clippers a 65-52 lead at intermission.

Gilgeous-Alexander sank a long jumper to push Los Angeles’ lead to 83-61 with 8:02 remaining in the third quarter before Cleveland chipped away. Clarkson’s driving layup reduced the deficit to just 88-81 with 1:18 left, but Garrett Temple drained a 3-pointer on the final possession of the quarter to regain a double-digit advantage with 15 seconds left.

Temple continued his sharp shooting in the fourth quarter, as he put a halt to a small Cavaliers’ run with a jumper and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to lift Los Angeles’ lead to 104-90 with 8:16 remaining.

Williams worked the interior for four straight baskets as the Clippers effectively put the game out of reach with 6:18 to go.

—Field Level Media