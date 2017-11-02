Balanced scoring leads Clippers past Mavericks

LOS ANGELES -- Blake Griffin’s 20 points led five Los Angeles players in double figures, and the Clippers routed the Dallas Mavericks 119-98 on Wednesday at Staples Center.

Griffin added seven assists and six rebounds. He was on a triple-double pace, but he did not play in the fourth quarter with the Clippers holding a lead that ballooned to as much as 32 points.

Dallas (1-8) trailed by just three points at the end of the first quarter, but a 34-19 second-quarter edge for the Clippers put the game out of reach early.

Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes scored four of his 14 points with two quick baskets out of halftime to cut the deficit to 14, but Dallas never got closer the rest of the way.

Clippers guard Austin Rivers scored 19 points, one shy of matching his season high, all of which came in three quarters. Guard Lou Williams came off the bench to chip in 17 points, also one shy of a season high. Williams connected on 5 of 8 shots from the floor and was a perfect 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Los Angeles forward Danilo Gallinari scored 14 points, hitting three 3-pointers, and center DeAndre Jordan added 13 points to go with a game-high nine rebounds.

Guard Patrick Beverley was the only Clippers starter not to score in double figures, notching eight points. He had three steals on a night in which every Los Angeles starter had at least one steel.

Dallas committed 14 turnovers, but the Mavericks’ ultimate undoing was a 39.3 percent shooting night from the floor. Rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr., whose 18 points led the Mavericks, shot 6 of 15 from the field.

All five Mavericks starters scored in double figures. Forward Dirk Nowitzki finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Guard Devin Harris had 12 points, and forward Wesley Matthews scored 11 points and dished out four assists.

NOTES: The Clippers outrebounded the Mavericks 48-38. Los Angeles came in ranked fourth in the NBA in rebounding, Dallas ranked No. 29. ... C DeAndre Jordan has led the Clippers in rebounding in all seven games this season. ... G Devin Harris was the only Mavericks player to finish with a positive plus-minus rating. F Danilo Gallinari led Los Angeles at plus-20. ... Clippers F Montrezl Harrell, who made four field goals all season prior to Wednesday, matched that total against the Mavericks. He scored on consecutive dunks in one stretch during the second quarter and wound up with eight points.