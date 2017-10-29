Pistons hand Clippers first loss behind Drummond

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers knew his team wouldn’t go unbeaten all season, but he didn’t expect they’d go down so easily.

The Detroit Pistons held the Clippers to 33.3 percent shooting from the field and forced 21 turnovers in a 95-87 victory at Staples Center on Saturday night, handing the NBA’s only unbeaten team their first loss.

Rivers let the Clippers know he was unhappy with their effort at halftime, and again at the end of the game.

“We may be due for not playing well, or not executing well, but not acting right? You’re not due for that,” Rivers said. “To me, that’s inexcusable.”

The Clippers (4-1) seemed on course to maintain their unbeaten record when they went up by 13 points in the third quarter, but the Pistons got a big push from reserve guard Langston Galloway and the usual contributions from Andre Drummond to lift them to their second straight win.

Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Galloway made three 3-pointers and scored 11 of his 13 points in the first 4:40 of the fourth quarter to continue a comeback that started late in the third.

“We ask him to do nothing else but shoot that 3-pointer,” Drummond said of Galloway. “It didn’t matter if it was contested or not, we wanted that thing to go up in the air. Nine times out of 10, it’s going in.”

Reggie Jackson added 15 points and seven assists for Detroit (4-2).

Austin Rivers was 6 for 8 from 3-point range and scored 20 points to lead the Clippers. Blake Griffin had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Danilo Gallinari scored 13 points for Los Angeles.

Gallinari capped a 12-0 run with a 3-pointer that gave the Clippers their biggest lead at 70-57 with 4:54 left in the third quarter, but the Pistons trimmed the deficit to five heading into the fourth.

Stanley Johnson’s 3-pointer with 8:37 left in the game moved Detroit ahead 77-76, its first lead since early in the second quarter. Anthony Tolliver’s 3 in transition with 3:19 remaining stretched the advantage to 90-84 and Los Angeles couldn’t get back within one possession.

“They physically, sort of, manhandled us in the first half, got to the line a lot more than we did and everything else, but then we fought really, really hard in the second half,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Our defense was outstanding and we made enough shots to get the job done.”

Tobias Harris came in averaging a team-high 23.6 points for Detroit, but Griffin drew a third foul on Harris with 8:28 left in the first half and Harris went to the bench. Griffin then drew a third foul on Harris’ replacement, Jon Leuer, with 7:35 left.

Tobias finished with 12 points in 20 minutes.

The Clippers took a 52-45 on the fourth 3-pointer of the game by Rivers with 39 seconds left in the first half. He hit his fifth 3 from the same spot in front of the Los Angeles bench with 24 seconds remaining to give the Clippers their biggest lead of the first half at 55-45.

Even though the Clippers maintained that 10-point edge at the break, Rivers wasn’t happy with the first-half performance.

“I told them at halftime ... ‘This is not the team that we played in the first four games, and if we go back out there like that, we’re going to get our butts kicked,'” Rivers said. “That’s exactly what happened.”

The Pistons scored seven of the game’s first nine points, but Rivers helped keep the score close by making 3 of 4 shots from 3-point range in the first quarter.

Detroit took its biggest lead of the first quarter at 22-15, but Rivers made his third 3 to spark a 9-0 run. Detroit ended up scoring the final six points to take a 28-24 lead into the second quarter.

NOTES: Pistons G Reggie Bullock, a first-round draft pick of the Clippers in 2013, made his season debut after serving a five-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. He had one point in seven minutes. ... Detroit G Luke Kennard, the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft who averaged 4.8 points off the bench in Bullock’s absence, was inactive. ... Clippers F Danilo Gallinari was 3 of 10 from 3-point distance and is 8 of 31 for the season ... Clippers G Patrick Beverley was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and is 12 of 24 for the season. ... The Pistons visit the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night and the Clippers host the Warriors on Monday night.