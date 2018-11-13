Williams leads Clips over Warriors in OT

Lou Williams broke a tie with a layup with 55.2 seconds remaining in overtime and later added three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt Monday night, pushing the host Los Angeles Clippers to a 121-116 victory over the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors.

Williams’ tiebreaking hoop came after Klay Thompson capped a 31-point performance with a 3-pointer with 1:07 to go to produce a 116-all tie.

After Williams’ hoop, the Warriors missed three opportunities to either tie or go ahead when Thompson misfired on a 3-pointer and Kevon Looney couldn’t connect on two follow shots.

Looney then fouled Williams at the other end on his 3-point try with 13.4 seconds left, producing the clinching free throws.

The Warriors forced overtime by scoring the final 11 points of regulation while holding the Clippers without a field goal for the final 6:08.

Thompson’s second 3-pointer of the late run produced a 106-all tie with 1:27 to go.

Neither team scored again, with Thompson and Kevin Durant missing 3-pointers, while Williams misfired three straight times at the other end.

The Clippers missed their last 11 shots of regulation and mixed in two turnovers. They led 101-87 with 6:36 to play.

Williams (25 points) and Montrezl Harrell (23) combined for 48 points off the bench for the Clippers, who beat the two-time defending champs for just the second time in their last 15 meetings.

Williams shot 14-for-14 from the foul line, helping the Clippers to a 30-16 advantage in free-throw points. Los Angeles got 34 attempts, Golden State 23.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (18 points), Tobias Harris (17), Danilo Gallinari (14) and Marcin Gortat (12) also scored in double figures for the Clippers, who began a three-game homestand with a win over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Durant recorded a triple-double for the Warriors before fouling out, accumulating 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Andre Iguodala added 14 points, and Draymond Green returned from a two-game absence to grab a game-high 14 rebounds for the Warriors, who played a second straight game without Curry, out with a groin injury.

