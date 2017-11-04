Preview: Grizzlies at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get off to such a hot start on their homestand with losses in each of the first two games, but they still have a chance to pull off a winning stay. The Clippers will try to improve to 2-2 on the five-game homestand when they welcome the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Los Angeles fell to the Detroit Pistons to suffer its first loss last Saturday and then was blown off the floor in a 141-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors, but a 119-98 triumph over the Dallas Mavericks made it look more like the team that began the season with three straight wins. “You need to be reassured sometimes,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters. “I just felt like the fun came back. We started playing again, playing freer. I thought we needed that.” The Grizzlies could stand to play a little freer as well after dropping back-to-back home games to the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic. “You have got to go through some adversity, and unfortunately for us, the three times we’ve been hit with adversity we’ve handled it like crap,” Memphis coach David Fizdale told reporters after Wednesday’s 101-99 loss to the Magic. “At least I have something I can address and attack and teach and coach.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FS Tennessee (Memphis), FS Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (5-3): One bright spot coming out of Wednesday’s loss was the play of guard Tyreke Evans, who scored a season-high 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting. “He’s a player, man, and I think he likes it when the lights are on,” Fizdale told reporters of Evans. “Obviously, I feel very comfortable putting the ball in his hands and letting him go make plays for us.” Evans totaled 65 games over the last two seasons due to a slew of leg injuries but has yet to miss a game for Memphis and is averaging 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25.4 minutes off the bench.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (5-2): The big difference between Los Angeles’ five wins and its two losses is the play of power forward Blake Griffin, who slumped to 17.5 points on 9-of-28 shooting in the two setbacks. The 28-year-old rebounded with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting in Wednesday’s triumph and is averaging 25 points on 54.3 percent shooting to go with 8.6 rebounds in the five victories. Griffin is also taking on added play-making responsibilities with Chris Paul gone and is averaging 4.7 assists after handing out seven in 28 minutes on Wednesday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Grizzlies PG Mike Conley (Achilles) sat out Wednesday’s game and is day-to-day.

2. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan grabbed nine rebounds on Wednesday - the first time this season he failed to hit double digits.

3. Memphis dropped three of the four meetings last season but earned the lone win at Los Angeles 111-107 on Nov. 16.

PREDICTION: Clippers 105, Grizzlies 101