Clippers post OT win to halt Grizzlies' win streak

Montrezl Harrell recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds off the bench and Danilo Gallinari added 20 as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to earn a 112-107 overtime victory at home Friday and end the Memphis Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak.

The Clippers trailed by eight points with two minutes remaining in regulation, capping their game-tying comeback when Gallinari made three free throws with 0.8 seconds remaining after he was fouled by Marc Gasol on a 3-point attempt.

“Free throws are such a mental game and it’s just you and the basket,” Gallinari said immediately after the final buzzer. “I have a great relationship with the basket on the free-throw line and we just kept the relationship going.”

Gasol had 27 points and 13 rebounds while Mike Conley scored 19 points with 11 assists for the Grizzlies, who had just moved atop the Western Conference after a victory at San Antonio on Tuesday.

Memphis is now 8-4 in November and even while losing to the Clippers in overtime, the Grizzlies have held every November opponent under their scoring average. The Clippers entered third in the NBA with 117.9 points per game.

Lou Williams scored 15 points and Avery Bradley added 13 for the Clippers. Tobias Harris scored 12 points for Los Angeles, the first game he has not scored 15 points in a game this season.

Williams, who was limited at practice this week because of illness, was held under his season scoring average of 18.8 points per game, while going 5-of-14 from the field. Harris had been tied with the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James for longest streak of 15 points or more to open the season at 17 games.

The Clippers improved to 8-0 at home, the second longest home winning streak to open the season behind the Philadelphia 76ers’ 10-game run.

Jaren Jackson scored 20 points and Kyle Anderson had 11 as the Grizzlies lost for just the second time in their last nine games. The Grizzlies are just 4-10 in their last 14 matchups with the Clippers.

The Grizzlies were unable to hold on after Conley fouled out with 2:51 remaining in the game.

The Clippers took a 75-70 lead into the fourth quarter after going on a 12-4 run. The Clippers outscored Memphis 31-18 in the third quarter after trailing 52-44 at halftime.

