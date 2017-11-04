Conley propels Grizzlies past Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- Mike Conley was one of seven members of the Grizzlies to score in double figures with 22 points, leading Memphis to a 113-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday at Staples Center.

Memphis (6-3) got key contributions off the bench from guards Tyreke Evans and Mario Chalmers, who scored 20 and 12 points, as well as 13 and 10 points from forwards Brandon Wright and Chandler Parsons.

The Grizzlies led much of the first half behind efficient offensive play, connecting on almost 44 percent of their 16 3-point attempts and committing only three turnovers by intermission.

Conversely, Los Angeles (5-3) -- a 39.1 percent shooting team from deep coming into Saturday’s game -- shot a miserable 15.4 percent from 3-point range for the game’s duration.

Despite their poor shooting behind the arc, the Clippers remained tight with the Grizzlies, forcing a tie midway through the third quarter.

Forward Blake Griffin buoyed the Clippers in all phases with a season-high 30 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Griffin was one of five Clippers to score in double figures along with guards Patrick Beverley (23) and Lou Williams (13), center DeAndre Jordan (12) and forward Danilo Gallinari (10).

Memphis cooled off from 3-point range in the second half somewhat, closing the game at 41.9 percent. But the Grizzlies’ balanced offensive attack, coupled with timely baskets, kept the Clippers at bay.

One Los Angeles surge in the fourth quarter was stifled when Parsons knocked down his second 3-pointer of the afternoon. On the next possession, Parsons fed Wright on an alley-oop dunk to extend the Memphis lead to 10 points.

Los Angeles again cut the deficit within four before 3-pointers by Marc Gasol and James Ennis III gave the Grizzlies breathing room for the final five minutes. Griffin cut it to six with a thunderous dunk on a baseline drive, but Wright’s offensive rebound on the ensuing Memphis possession preserved the Grizzlies’ edge in the final minutes.

NOTES: The Grizzlies’ 13 3-pointers made marked a season high. ... Memphis F Chandler Parsons came into Saturday’s game leading the NBA in player net rating. He finished with a plus-minus rating of 10. ... DeAndre Jordan’s three blocked shots led the way for the Clippers’ season-high seven in that category. ... Memphis rookie G Dillon Brooks scored two points with five rebounds and two assists, but fouled out, in his first career start. ... Los Angeles F Blake Griffin’s double-double was his third of the season.