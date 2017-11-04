Conley propels Grizzlies past Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale emphasized the importance of “building trust” following his team’s 113-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday at Staples Center.

Memphis (6-3) played as though that trust is developing. Guard Mike Conley’s 22 points paced a balanced effort from a Grizzlies offense with seven members scoring in double figures.

The Grizzlies also got key contributions off the bench from guards Tyreke Evans and Mario Chalmers, who scored 20 and 12 points, as well as 13 and 10 points from forwards Brandon Wright and Chandler Parsons.

Conley’s team high in scoring provided a welcome spark to end a two-game losing streak, the second of which the Grizzlies suffered on Nov. 1 with Conley out of the lineup.

“Man,” Fizdale said emphatically when discussing Conley.“ And he still wasn’t 100 percent. But you could see a difference in places he is on the floor when he’s a little healthier. Any time he’s playing well, we’re in the game.”

The difference Conley makes on the Memphis lineup was not lost on the Clippers. Guard Austin Rivers said Conley was able to “get wherever he wanted off the dribble.”

Dribble-drive penetration and some on-point passing to open teammates set up the long-range baskets that were crucial to Memphis’ success.

The Grizzlies led much of the first half behind efficient offensive play, connecting on almost 44 percent of their 16 3-point attempts and committing only three turnovers by intermission.

“We were awful defensively in the first five minutes,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said.

Conversely, Los Angeles (5-3) -- a 39.1 percent shooting team from deep coming into Saturday’s game -- shot a miserable 15.4 percent from 3-point range for the game’s duration.

Despite their poor shooting behind the arc, the Clippers remained tight with the Grizzlies, forcing a tie midway through the third quarter.

“We clicked and started getting stops and running,” Rivers said. “This is the first game in three games that we got our pace back.”

Forward Blake Griffin buoyed the Clippers in all phases with a season-high 30 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Griffin was one of five Clippers to score in double figures along with guards Patrick Beverley (23) and Lou Williams (13), center DeAndre Jordan (12) and forward Danilo Gallinari (10).

Memphis cooled off from 3-point range in the second half somewhat, closing the game at 41.9 percent. Clippers center DeAndre Jordan said Rivers “had some very choice words” after Memphis’ torrid start that inspired a stiffer defensive effort.

But the Grizzlies’ balanced offensive attack, coupled with timely baskets, ultimately kept the Clippers at bay.

“The Grizzlies got stops, got out and ran and passed the ball,” Griffin said. “(Memphis) did all the things we talk about.”

Big defensive stands gave the Grizzlies “control of the game” amid various Clippers flurries, Gasol said -- and so did clutch shooting.

One Los Angeles surge in the fourth quarter was stifled when Parsons knocked down his second 3-pointer of the afternoon. On the next possession, Parsons fed Wright on an alley-oop dunk to extend the Memphis lead to 10 points.

Los Angeles again cut the deficit within four before 3-pointers by Gasol and James Ennis III gave the Grizzlies breathing room for the final five minutes. Griffin cut it to six with a thunderous dunk on a baseline drive, but Wright’s offensive rebound on the ensuing Memphis possession preserved the Grizzlies’ edge in the final minutes.

“The trust, the understanding we have on both ends of the floor, makes (execution) a lot easier,” Gasol said of playing with fellow veteran Conley. The two are cornerstones for a team with several new faces in the rotation, like Parsons and Evans.

Building chemistry going forward will be critical to the long-term prospects of the Grizzlies. On the Saturday, early signs of that element sprouted.

“Trust doesn’t happen over nine games. Trust is something you build every day,” Gasol said. “It doesn’t happen over nine games; maybe even 20...It’s hard, but we have to keep building on it. And the game today helped.”

NOTES: The Grizzlies’ 13 3-pointers made marked a season high. ... Memphis F Chandler Parsons came into Saturday’s game leading the NBA in player net rating. He finished with a plus-minus rating of 10. ... DeAndre Jordan’s three blocked shots led the way for the Clippers’ season-high seven in that category. ... Memphis rookie G Dillon Brooks scored two points with five rebounds and two assists, but fouled out, in his first career start. ... Los Angeles F Blake Griffin’s double-double was his third of the season.