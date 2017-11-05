Preview: Heat at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers entered last weekend as the league’s last undefeated team, but their fortunes have taken a swift turn for the worse since then. The Clippers wrap up their five-game homestand with the second half of a back-to-back as they host the Miami Heat on Sunday afternoon.

Despite a season-high 30 points from Blake Griffin, Los Angeles fell to 1-3 during the stretch at Staples Center with Saturday’s 113-104 setback against Memphis. The Clippers entered the game ranked seventh in the NBA in 3-point accuracy at 39.1 percent, but they finished 4-of-26 from beyond the arc and watched the Grizzlies’ bench outscore their reserves 55-22. The Heat are 0-3 against Western Conference opponents, although one of those defeats came in overtime against Minnesota and another was Friday’s 95-94 loss in Denver, as Dion Waiters’ last-second 3-point attempt rimmed out. Miami made 11 of its first 12 shots and converted 65 percent from the floor in the first half but continued its trend of blowing leads by shooting only 30 percent in the second half.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Miami), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE HEAT (3-5): Turnovers continue to plague Miami, which committed 22 against the Nuggets and has recorded at least 19 giveaways four times already this season. Hassan Whiteside, who missed five games with a bone bruise in his left knee that he suffered in the season opener before making his return two games ago, has logged no more than 26 minutes in either contest as the team attempts to ease him back into the mix. Goran Dragic has been extremely efficient since going 6-of-19 from the floor in the opener, connecting on at least half of his field-goal attempts in all but two of the following seven games - a span during which he is shooting at a 52.8-percent rate.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (5-3): Patrick Beverley entered Saturday shooting 51.4 percent from long range but went 1-of-8 from beyond the arc as no Clipper made more than one 3-pointer versus the Grizzlies, while Danilo Gallinari went 0-of-4 and is shooting 27.1 percent from 3-point territory for the season. Griffin went 1-of-3 from long distance to keep his season-long streak of making at least one 3-pointer intact, but Saturday marked the first time this campaign he failed to connect on at least two attempts - ending the longest such streak of his career. DeAndre Jordan continues to lead the league in rebounding (14.6) despite posting his three lowest totals of the season over his last three contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dragic has scored in double figures in a career-high 54 consecutive games, nearly double his previous high of 29.

2. Jordan averaged 18.5 boards as the Clippers swept their two-game season series with the Heat last season.

3. Miami G Tyler Johnson has converted all 20 of his free-throw attempts, which is four shy of tying the team record to start a season set in 2015-16 by Dwyane Wade.

PREDICTION: Clippers 103, Heat 98