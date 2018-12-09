Heat crush Clippers behind Wade, 30-8 fourth quarter

Dwyane Wade scored 25 points in his 1,000th career game and Justise Winslow added 21 as the short-handed Miami Heat used a huge fourth-quarter run on the second night of back-to-back games on the road to earn a 121-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Heat played with eight players for most of the game after guard Tyler Johnson left in the first quarter and did not return because of a left hip contusion. Guard Josh Richardson was a late scratch with a shoulder impingement.

Tobias Harris scored 20 points as the Clippers failed to move back into sole possession of the top spot in the Western Conference. Lou Williams added 18 off the bench for Los Angeles, as its NBA-best nine-game home winning streak came to an end.

With the Heat in the midst of a 25-2 run, mostly in the fourth quarter to break open a one-point game, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was ejected after earning consecutive technical fouls.

Wade’s 25-point total was his second-highest of the season after his 35-point performance on Nov. 25 at Toronto.

The Heat had plenty of energy in reserve after earning a victory at Phoenix on Friday night. The Heat is 2-0 to start their season-long six-game road trip. Miami will remain in Los Angeles and play the Lakers at Staples Center on Monday.

James Johnson scored 18 points for the Heat and Kelly Olynyk added 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Derrick Jones Jr. had 11 rebounds for Miami. Bam Adebayo had 14 points for the Heat.

Danilo Gallinari had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who entered having won 10 of their past 13 games.

The Clippers were outscored 30-8 in the fourth quarter after ending the third quarter trailing 91-90. It was the Clippers’ lowest quarter since March 2003.

Wade went 8-of-21 from the field and 5-of-10 from 3-point range in his final game against the Clippers in Los Angeles. Wade was 4-of-7 from 3-point range in the first half, tying his career high for most 3-pointers before halftime.

