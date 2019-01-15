Dominant Davis propels Pelicans past Clippers

EditorsNote: removes extraneous word “minutes” in sixth graf

Anthony Davis overcame a slow start and finished with 46 points and 16 rebounds to lead the visiting New Orleans Pelicans to a 121-117 win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Julius Randle scored 27 points and Jrue Holiday had 19 points and eight assists for the Pelicans, who have won four of five. Davis recorded his 14th straight double-double and 31st of the season.

Montrezl Harrell had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles, which has lost three in a row, the past two at home against teams with losing records.

Danilo Gallinari shot 6-for-9 from 3-point range and scored 25 points, and Tobias Harris shot 5-for-7 from 3-point distance and scored 21 for the Clippers, who were 18-for-36 from beyond the arc.

New Orleans improved to 6-17 on the road this season.

The Clippers trailed by 20 points with 4:54 left in the third quarter but cut the deficit to 94-88 entering the fourth after Tyrone Wallace made his first 3-pointer of the season with 9.2 seconds left.

Los Angeles briefly moved ahead 101-100 on a four-point play by Gallinari with 7:47 remaining. However, Darius Miller followed with a 3-pointer and Davis scored in close to move New Orleans back in front 105-101, and the Clippers never got the ball back with a one-possession score.

New Orleans scored the first seven points of the third quarter to take its first double-digit lead at 73-63.

Davis missed his first five shots of the game before converting an offensive rebound with 3:26 left in the first quarter to end an 11-0 run by the Clippers. That basket cut the deficit to 26-21, and the Pelicans continued to chase the Clippers until Holiday scored from outside for a 39-38 lead with 9:58 left in the first half.

Both teams traded leads the rest of the half with neither pulling ahead by more than four points.

