George, Westbrook guide Thunder past Clippers

Paul George scored 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting, and Russell Westbrook recorded his 13th triple-double of the season as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder posted a 127-117 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Westbrook had 29 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds as Oklahoma City won for the eighth time in the past 10 games. Carmelo Anthony scored 22 points for the Thunder, who drained 15 3-pointers.

DeAndre Jordan scored a season-best 26 points and also corralled 17 rebounds for the Clippers, who had a six-game home winning streak snapped. Lou Williams contributed 26 points and 10 assists, and Blake Griffin had 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

George was 5 of 8 from 3-point range and has topped 20 points in each of his past six games.

“I think we’re just comfortable with whoever has the ball,” George said in a postgame television interview on TNT. “We give them space and the opportunity to make plays and be special. We don’t care who is scoring. ... We’re past that stage. We’re just out here having fun.”

Oklahoma City (22-17) trailed by three entering the final quarter but scored the first 12 points with George’s jumper providing a 106-97 lead with 8:35 remaining. Los Angeles stayed within range, but a 3-pointer by George made it a 12-point margin with 2:07 left, and the Thunder closed it out.

Clippers point guard Milos Teodosic missed the second half with soreness in his left foot. That is the same foot in which he had plantar fasciitis earlier this season, costing him 22 consecutive games.

His loss left Los Angeles short in the backcourt with Austin Rivers (Achilles) sidelined for the third straight contest.

Oklahoma City used a 10-0 run to open up a 79-71 lead in the third quarter and later led by seven on a 20-footer by Terrance Ferguson with 3:58 remaining. However, the Clippers scored the next eight to take an 89-88 lead on two free throws by Jordan with 2:15 left and led 97-94 at the end of the quarter.

Jordan had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, but the game was tied at 64 at the break despite Los Angeles leading by 13 just prior to the midway point of the second quarter.

--Field Level Media