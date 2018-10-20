Harris, Gallinari help Clips rally past Thunder

Tobias Harris scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Danilo Gallinari also scored 26 as the Los Angeles Clippers started fast but still needed a second-half rally Friday for a 108-92 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Clippers rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half for the victory, after roaring out to a 16-0 lead to open the game. Lou Williams scored 17 points off the bench for the Clippers while Marcin Gortat had 12 rebounds.

Boban Marjanovic had 13 points in a reserve role as the Clippers bench outscored the Thunder bench 30-13 in the second half. The Clippers closed out the game on a 27-5 run.

Harris scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, as the Clippers outscored the Thunder 37-15 over the final 12 minutes. The Clippers trailed 87-81 with 8:36 remaining.

Paul George scored 20 points, and Steven Adams added 17 points with 18 rebounds as the Thunder were unable to sustain the momentum created after outscoring the Clippers 31-23 in the third quarter to take a 77-71 lead.

Raymond Felton scored 12 points off the bench for the Thunder while Alex Abrines scored 10.

Oklahoma City, playing without Russell Westbrook for the second time in two games, dropped its second consecutive game to start the season after losing at Golden State on Wednesday.

The Clippers rolled to their 16-0 lead 3:32 into the game. But the Thunder put together a 13-1 run late in the opening quarter to get back into the contest. The Clippers held a 27-20 lead after the first quarter.

For the second consecutive game, George struggled early before turning it on in the third quarter. He had just four points in the first half on 2-of-11 shooting, before scoring 13 in third quarter.

Gallinari scored 10 points during the Clippers’ opening 16-0 run, tying his highest scoring quarter with the team.

Westbrook, who underwent a knee procedure, was not ruled out of the game until Friday evening. He could possibly be available for Sunday’s home opener against the Sacramento Kings.

