Mann helps Clippers top Thunder in OT

Terance Mann recorded career bests of 25 points 14 rebounds and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-103 in overtime in the regular-season finale for both teams Friday near Orlando.

Aug 14, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; The LA Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder kneel during the National Anthem prior to the start of the game at The Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Amir Coffey scored a career-high 21 points before fouling out with 6.7 seconds left for the Clippers. Patrick Patterson had 17 points and a career-best 14 rebounds, while JaMychal Green added 13 points and eight rebinds for Los Angeles (49-23).

Mann’s 3-pointer with 2:30 left gave the Clippers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Hamidou Diallo led the Thunder with a career-high 27 points, while Dennis Schroder contributed 17. Schroder, who recently returned to the bubble after the birth of his second child, played in his first game since Aug. 1 when he scored 13 points in win over the Utah Jazz.

The Clippers rested Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Lou Williams, Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris Sr. Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) missed his fifth straight contest.

Center Montrezl Harrell (quarantine) also didn’t play but ESPN reported that the Sixth Man of the Year finalist might make his bubble debut Monday for Game 1 of the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Thunder (44-28), who will open the playoffs Tuesday against the Houston Rockets, rested Chris Paul and limited the minutes of Steven Adams (six), Danilo Gallinari (nine) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (14).

Gilgeous-Alexander, the former Clipper, had 13 points and four rebounds before Thunder coach Billy Donovan replaced him early in the second quarter.

A 3-pointer by Schroder midway through the second quarter gave the Thunder a 36-27 edge. Green’s 3-pointer sliced the gap to four with 2:10 remaining in the quarter but Schroder answered with a pair of treys, helping the Thunder to a 47-37 advantage at the break.

In the third, Los Angeles scored 15 consecutive points after a 3-pointer by Rodney McGruder and a bucket by Ivica Zubac with 7:24 left for a 52-49 lead.

By the end of the third, the Clippers increased the margin to 70-63. Los Angeles outscored Oklahoma City 33-16 in the quarter.

