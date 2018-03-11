Clippers claw past Magic to remain 8th in West

Lou Williams’ game-high 25 points helped the Los Angeles Clippers stay in the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot as they beat the visiting Orlando Magic 113-105 Saturday night at Staples Center.

Tobias Harris added 21 for Los Angeles, which sits a half-game ahead of the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz with a game in hand. Reserves Milos Teodosic and Montrezl Harrell scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, and Austin Rivers chipped in 11.

Jonathon Simmons paced Orlando with 24 points and seven assists, while D.J. Augustin netted 19. Nikola Vucevic added 17 points and 10 rebounds but made just 8 of 20 shots from the floor, and Shelvin Mack came off the bench to chip in 16 points.

The Clippers outscored the Magic 26-16 in the fourth quarter, taking the lead for good when Harrell drove for a layup with 9:27 left to make it 93-91. Consecutive 3-pointers by Williams capped a 14-3 run to start the period and up the lead to 101-92.

Orlando’s offense just didn’t produce much, scoring only eight points in the first nine minutes of the quarter. Los Angeles led by as many as 12 points in the final three minutes.

Los Angeles came out of the gate flying, much as it did Friday night in a 116-102 whipping of Cleveland, which it led 35-17 after a quarter. The Clippers jumped out to a 15-4 advantage less than 4 1/2 minutes into the Saturday game on a floater by Rivers.

Unlike the Cavaliers, Orlando punched back. The Magic grabbed a 22-21 lead at the 3:59 mark when Vucevic sank a hook shot before Los Angeles rallied to take a 30-27 edge after a quarter with the help of a 6-0 spurt.

The Clippers used an 8-0 run to grab a 51-45 edge with 3:26 left in the first half on two free throws by DeAndre Jordan, but the Magic came back to take a 58-56 lead to halftime.

Orlando owned an 81-72 advantage on Augustin’s three-point play with 5:51 remaining in the third quarter, but Los Angeles sliced the margin down to 89-87 entering the fourth quarter.

—Field Level Media