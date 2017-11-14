Embiid, Covington lead 76ers past Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- Joel Embiid scored 32 points, and Robert Covington added 31 on Monday night, including two key fourth-quarter 3-pointers, as the Philadelphia 76ers ended a two-game losing streak with a 109-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ben Simmons added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Embiid grabbed a game-high 16 boards.

Lou Williams scored 30 points off the bench for the Clippers, who saw their losing streak reach six games. Blake Griffin scored 29 for Los Angeles, who has not won since Nov. 1 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Going back to October, the Clippers have now lost eight of their last nine games.

The 76ers trailed 100-95 with just over two minutes to play but got even with 1:18 left after a 3-pointer by former Clipper JJ Redick and a driving layup from Simmons. The Clippers led 101-100 after a free throw from Willie Reed, but a Covington 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining gave the Sixers the lead for good.

Redick scored 10 points in his return to Los Angeles, waving to the crowd after a video tribute in the first quarter. His 3-pointer was the only one he made in seven attempts, but it came when it counted most.

The Clippers returned home after losing all three games on a road trip through San Antonio, Oklahoma City and New Orleans. Playing without guards Patrick Beverely (ankle) and Milos Teodosic (foot), they looked to be headed toward just their second victory of the month before their late collapse.

DeAndre Jordan grabbed just five rebounds and scored only two points for the Clippers before he fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Trailing by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, the Clippers went on a 23-11 run to close out the first half and trail 55-53 at halftime.

NOTES: Clippers C Willie Reed was called for a Flagrant-1 foul in the second quarter against 76ers C Joel Emibiid, with the players separated by teammates and officials before the confrontation could get more physical. ... Clippers G Lou Williams, who played his first seven NBA seasons with the 76ers, scored 30 points against his former team, three days after scoring 35 at Oklahoma City, the most from any NBA player off the bench this season. ... 76ers C Jahlil Okafor did not play because of an upper respiratory infection, joining Jerryd Bayless (wrist), Markelle Fultz (shoulder) and Nik Stauskas (ankle), who were not in action. ... 76ers F/C Amir Johnson, a Los Angeles native who attended Westchester High School, had four points and three rebounds in his return home.