Leonard helps Clippers outscore 76ers

Mar 1, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA;

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied for a 136-130 victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Paul George, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams each scored 24 points for the Clippers, who won their fourth in a row. Williams also had eight assists, while Harrell pulled down nine rebounds. Reggie Jackson added 13 points.

Shake Milton scored a career-high 39 points by making 7 of 9 3-pointers and 14 of 20 shots from the floor for the Sixers, who dropped their eighth straight on the road. Former Clipper Tobias Harris contributed 25 points, while Alec Burks added 15 points. Philadelphia’s Al Horford had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists before fouling out with 4:25 left.

A 3-pointer by Milton pulled the Sixers to within 123-119 with 3:46 remaining. However, back-to-back buckets by Williams and another one by Leonard boosted the Clippers to a 129-121 edge with 2:26 remaining.

Two foul shots by Milton and a dunk by Harris with 1:41 left allowed Philadelphia to pull within four.

But free throws by Harrell, Jackson and George allowed the Clippers to clinch the victory.

The Sixers played again without injured All-Stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back). They also lost starting guard Josh Richardson early in the second quarter to a concussion after initially terming the injury a nose contusion. Richardson finished with nine points in 10 minutes.

A 28-9 surge over the last seven minutes of the third quarter lifted the Clippers, who trailed by as many as 14 in the first half, to a 108-96 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. Leonard led Los Angeles with 11 points in the quarter as the Clippers outscored the Sixers 38-24.

Milton helped Philadelphia grab a 72-70 lead at the break. He scored 26 first-half points on 10-of-11 shooting, converting all four of his 3-pointers.

Milton converted 14 consecutive 3-pointers during a three-game stretch.

The Clippers outshot the Sixers 59.2 percent to 50.5 percent. Philadelphia converted 21-of-43 3-pointers to 13-of-24 for Los Angeles.

