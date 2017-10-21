Preview: Suns at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are experiencing a bit of a transition in the wake of Chris Paul’s departure but saw why his replacement is one of the most feisty players in the NBA in their season-opening win. New point guard Patrick Beverley is a tenacious defense-first player and looks to again make an impact when the Clippers host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Beverley was acquired in the deal that sent Paul to the Houston Rockets and intimidated Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball in the Clippers’ 108-92 win Thursday. Beverley, who scored 10 points, repeatedly hounded Ball physically and verbally while holding the No. 2 overall pick to three points on 1-of-6 shooting and four assists in 29 minutes. The NBA All-Defensive first-team selection from last season adds a toughness quotient to the Clippers, a team that exited in the first round of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. Phoenix has allowed an average of 128 points while losing its first two games and coach Earl Watson was dismayed with the defensive performance during Friday’s 132-130 home loss against the Lakers.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SUNS (0-2): Phoenix suffered a humiliating 124-76 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in its opener and nearly matched the total with 73 first-half points in the loss to the Lakers. The trio of guards Eric Bledsoe (28 points) and Devin Booker (25) and forward TJ Warren (24) all had big outings against the Lakers but the Suns sabotaged their chances at a victory by allowing 106 points over the first three quarters. “If these two programs are the future of the NBA, there’s no defense in the future. It’s defenseless,” Watson said of his team and the Lakers. “It was like offense versus offense and whoever made the most shots at the end won. We have to change that.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (1-0): Los Angeles is essentially Blake Griffin’s team after the departure of Paul and the power forward acted like it with 29 points and 12 rebounds in the opener. Keeping Griffin healthy is a pivotal ingredient this season after he has played in fewer than 70 games in each of the past three seasons - 67, 35 and 61 last season. The Clippers are hoping small forward Danilo Gallinari will prove to be a solid fit with Griffin but the former Denver Nuggets’ standout had 11 points on only 3-of-13 in the opener after dealing with a foot injury during the preseason.

1. The Clippers averaged 118.3 points while sweeping last season’s four meetings.

2. Los Angeles C DeAndre Jordan collected 24 rebounds in the opener, three shy of his career high.

3. Phoenix SF Josh Jackson, the fourth overall pick in June’s draft, has scored in double digits in both games and is averaging 11.5 points.

PREDICTION: Clippers 124, Suns 97