Preview: Suns at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are suffering through a woeful season, but they typically fare well when the Phoenix Suns come to town. Los Angeles looks to halt a three-game losing streak on Wednesday, when it also attempts to record its ninth consecutive home victory over the Suns.

The Clippers have won their last five overall meetings with Phoenix and 14 of the last 16. Los Angeles is hoping to rebound after losing the final three contests of a four-game road trip by an average of 10.7 points, including Monday’s 109-91 setback against San Antonio. The Suns are looking to complete a 3-0 road trip after rallying for victories over Minnesota and Dallas on the first two stops. “Our defense kept us in it again, until we started making some shots,” Suns interim coach Jay Triano told reporters after Monday’s 97-91 triumph over the Mavericks. “That was the key for us. That was the key for us the other night (in Minnesota) as well. We turned it over too many times, but our defense kept us in.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SUNS (11-21): Phoenix outscored Dallas 29-16 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory two nights after it overcame a 15-point deficit en route to a 108-106 win over the Timberwolves. The Suns’ bench fueled the triumph over Dallas with a 55-28 advantage in points as recent pickup Isaiah Canaan contributed 17 points, six assists and three steals while Alex Len recorded 14 points and 14 rebounds. Canaan was added when Phoenix was awarded an injury hardship roster spot, and he has averaged 16 points and 6.5 assists over his first two contests.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (11-18): Los Angeles has been without forwards Blake Griffin (knee) and Danilo Gallinari (glute) and point guard Patrick Beverley (knee), and then shooting guard Lou Williams (right foot) and forward Wesley Johnson (left foot) joined the injury list and missed the loss to the Spurs. Williams is listed as day-to-day while Johnson likely is out for at least one week, but the team did get back guard Austin Rivers (concussion) from a two-game absence. “This has just been a terrible season so far for our health,” Rivers told reporters after the loss. “Seems like one guy comes in, two guys go out. One guy comes in, two guys go out. Two guys come back, one guy goes out. It’s just constant. We’ve got to keep our head up.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers rolled to a 130-88 victory over the Suns on Oct. 21 in this season’s first meeting.

2. Los Angeles C DeAndre Jordan recorded 13 points and 14 rebounds against the Spurs for his fifth consecutive double-double.

3. Phoenix SG Devin Booker (groin) will miss his seventh straight game but is expected to return sometime next week.

PREDICTION: Clippers 117, Suns 110