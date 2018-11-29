Gallinari powers Clippers in rout of Suns

EditorsNote: rewords first and second grafs

Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Lou Williams added 20 points as the Los Angeles Clippers delivered a strong third quarter Wednesday and cruised to a 115-99 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers, who are now tied for first place in the Western Conference, looked sluggish while struggling to a 49-49 halftime tie against the last-place Suns.

Los Angeles outscored Phoenix 40-25 in the third quarter, behind 12 points from Gallinari. The Clippers won their third consecutive game, earned their eighth victory in the past nine games and improved to 9-1 at home.

Devin Booker scored 23 points and Elie Okobo added 19 for the Suns, who lost their third consecutive game and fell for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Clippers forward Tobias Harris, the reigning Western Conference player of the week, scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Acquired in the February trade that sent Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons, Harris averaged 24.8 points and 8.8 rebounds over four games last week as Los Angeles went 3-1.

Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points off the bench, and rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 13 as six Clippers scored in double figures. Center Boban Marjanovic scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in his fourth start of the season.

Josh Jackson and T.J. Warren each scored 15 points for the Suns, who failed to hold a lead at some point in the fourth quarter for the first time in five games. Richaun Holmes scored 10 points for Phoenix, which has lost nine consecutive games to the Clippers going back to the start of the 2016-17 season.

Both teams went through rough offensive periods in the first quarter. Each team had a 2-for-12 stretch from the field in the opening 12 minutes with the Clippers taking the early 26-22 lead.

Despite their struggles offensively in the first half, the Clippers led the Suns in rebounds 32-17 over the first two quarters. Los Angeles finished with a 56-34 rebounding advantage in the game.

The Clippers were playing without center Marcin Gortat, who was a late scratch due to back spasms.

