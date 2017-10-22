Griffin leads Clippers’ blowout against Suns

LOS ANGELES -- While there is no word on whether the Los Angeles Clippers are still wearing name tags in practice, it is obvious their plan to have blind faith has been working.

Nobody in the NBA’s Western Conference added more players to their 14-man roster, than the Clippers’ nine-piece reconstruction, yet the passes remain crisp, the help defense gets there in time and the screens are getting set.

Blake Griffin scored 29 points and DeAndre Jordan added 13 rebounds as the Clippers remained undefeated with a 130-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

“The ball just moves and our trust is really high on this team,” Griffin said. “I think it’s something I have said over and over since the start of training camp: Everybody trusts the next pass, they trust the next defender is going to be there for them and I think when your trust is high it masks some of that newness that our team has.”

The young Suns might want to take notes. In the early going, their trust level has looked completely the opposite, especially on defense.

Alex Len scored 15 points and Devin Booker added 13 as the Suns struggled on the second night of back-to-back games. Tyson Chandler grabbed 14 rebounds.

Phoenix fell to the Lakers on Friday night in a high-scoring affair and is now 0-3 on the season.

The Suns’ defense remains a work in progress. They have failed to allow less than 124 points in any of their three games and allowed at least 130 in each of the past two nights. They have given up 128.7 points per game.

“I mean, I don’t think we have a problem scoring the ball,” said forward Marquese Chriss, who had seven points and a rebound in 15 minutes off the bench. “I just think it’s our commitment to the defense. ... It’s extremely disappointing. I don’t think anybody likes to lose and I think that’s the least I can say.”

The Clippers moved to 2-0, playing a game that looked much like their season-opening victory on Thursday over the Lakers. Griffin controlled the offense, Jordan dominated on the boards and guard Patrick Beverley played harassing defense in the backcourt. Guard Austin Rivers also hounded the Suns on the defensive end.

Booker and fellow Suns starting guard Eric Bledsoe combined for just 17 points.

“I think me and (Beverley) are best defensive duo of guards on the same team,” Rivers said. “The pressure we put on guards really frustrates. You look at our first two games, and it’s only two games, but I think we have the ability to be the best (defensive) duo in the league.”

Griffin shook off a slow start and was in sync by the third quarter. Clippers fans started an “MVP” chant while Griffin stepped to the free-throw line in the second half of the home opener.

Griffin was 1 of 5 from the field in the opening quarter, but the Clippers still led 23-18.

Beverley finished with 15 points and Danilo Gallinari added 12. Lou Williams had 18 points and six assists off the bench for the Clippers, and Willie Reed added 12 points.

“What I like about this team so far, no one really cares if they play well offensively,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said. “They are going to make something else happen and I think a lot of guys are doing that.”

The Clippers got a scare in the first half when rookie starting guard Milos Teodosic went down with a foot injury after Chandler stepped on him during a rebound. Teodosic was carried off the court and did not return, but X-rays were negative.

“There is an MRI (Sunday) and we will have to wait until then” Doc Rivers said. “He’s on crutches but he never is in bad spirits, he really isn‘t. He obviously came here to play basketball, not be injured, so let’s hope he’s not.”

The Clippers easily won the rebound battle 51-36 and had 26 assists to the Suns’ 19. The Clippers 42-point margin of victory was their biggest ever against the Suns.

NOTES: Clippers PF Blake Griffin did not play in the final 12 minutes as the Clippers led handily 90-64 after three quarters. ... With his three field goals made Saturday, Clippers C DeAndre Jordan moved five from 2,500 in his career. ... Suns SG Devin Booker was in the starting lineup despite a left hip contusion suffered in Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He had been listed as questionable. ... One night after leading the Suns with 28 points, including 16 on the fourth quarter, Suns G Eric Bledsoe scored just four points against his former team.