Clippers blow out Suns, who lose 15th in row

Feb 13, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA;

Lou Williams scored 17 of his game-high 30 points in the first half Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Clippers built a big lead on the visiting Phoenix Suns and coasted to a 134-107 victory.

The win was the Clippers’ 12th straight over the Suns dating to April 2016.

Los Angeles scored its second-most points of the season, missing by two points the 136 in a win over the Washington Wizards in October.

Phoenix lost its 15th in a row and has lost 11 straight on the road.

The Suns haven’t won on the road since December.

The game was one-sided almost from the opening tip, with the Clippers going up 12 in the first quarter and 17 in the second en route to a 67-51 lead at the break behind Williams’ big first half.

The Suns trailed by 14 early in the third quarter before the Clippers broke it wide open, getting three consecutive 3-pointers from Danilo Gallinari in a 13-0 flurry that built an 82-55 lead.

Williams’ 30-point game was his sixth of the season. He connected on 12 of his 16 shots and completed his sixth double-double of the season with 10 assists.

Gallinari had 20 points and Montrezl Harrell 19 for the Clippers, who have alternated losses and wins in their last eight games.

Gallinari shot 4-for-5 on 3-pointers, helping the Clippers go 11-for-22 and outscore the Suns 33-24 from beyond the arc despite taking eight fewer attempts.

Ivica Zubac (16 points) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (10) also scored in double figures for Los Angeles, which beat Phoenix at home for the 11th consecutive time.

The Clippers outshot the Suns 59.5 percent to 46.5.

Phoenix has allowed 111 or more points in each of its 15 straight losses.

Kelly Oubre Jr. poured in a season-high 28 points for the Suns, who were swept 4-0 in the season series by the Clippers.

Oubre made 10 of his 16 shots.

Deandre Ayton collected a game-high eight rebounds to go with 20 points for Los Angeles, while Jamal Crawford added 17 points and Devin Booker 10.

Booker shot just 2 for 10, missing all three of his 3-point attempts.

